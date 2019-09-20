Plans for 53 new homes in Mansfield set to be approved

Plans for 53 new homes on High Oakham Hill. look set to be approved.

On Monday, members of Mansfield District Council’s planning committee will make a decision on proposals for 58 new homes and the demolition of 28 High Oakham Hill.

A Mansfield District Council planning committee report recommends that permissions is granted to build the homes, with conditions attached.

Nottinghamshire County Council has requested a financial contribution from the developer of £159,777 towards secondary education.

A further £15,000 is sought for bus stop improvements.

Mansfield and Ashfield CCG state that £31,428 will be required to enhance the capacity of Orchard Medical Centre, St Peters Medical Practice and Mill View Surgery.

Mansfield District Council has also requested a contribution totalling £63,800 towards improvements to Oakham and Quarry Lane nature reserves.

The report states that 205 letters of objection have been received to the proposal.

Residents have objected to plans on the basis of traffic concerns, oversubscribed schools, visual impact, flooding, and the pollution of Caudwell Brook which is home to endangered white clawed crayfish.

Maun Conservation Group advised the council to refuse permission.

A statement on the report from the group says: "The application should be refused.

"The field has a significant gradient and concerns are raised in respect of run off and how this will end up in the water courses.

"Studies have been undertaken in 2017 which recorded considerable numbers of white clawed crayfish and these must be protected from any run off as they are an endangered species, this is the last endemic colony in Notts.

"Water voles are present in the area and the previous bund would have given these some protection."

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust recommended a reptile mitigation strategy be secured, and a 20m buffer zone introduced to protect Caudwell Brook.