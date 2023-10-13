News you can trust since 1952
Plans approved for new cafe close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall

Plans to replace and reopen a layby café close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall have been officially approved by Ashfield Council.
By John Smith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST
The café , formerly known as Ma@27, has been closed for some time.

But now, applicant and new owner of the business Natasha Finch has put forward new plans to remove the old cabins and replace them with new a new one, plus an outdoor seating area adjacent to the café building.

The proposals have now been given the green light by the council’s planning committee.

The site of the old cafe has already been cleared ready for the new cabin to go into place. Photo: SubmittedThe site of the old cafe has already been cleared ready for the new cabin to go into place. Photo: Submitted
The site of the old cafe has already been cleared ready for the new cabin to go into place. Photo: Submitted
And work has already started with the site being cleared of the old buildings.

Natasha said: “Planning’s gone through and the old cabin has been removed, ready for the new cabin arriving.”

The cafe will still be on the same site as the previous one was, located in the lay-by on Mansfield Road coming from Underwood, just before the M1 junction.