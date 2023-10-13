Plans approved for new cafe close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The café , formerly known as Ma@27, has been closed for some time.

But now, applicant and new owner of the business Natasha Finch has put forward new plans to remove the old cabins and replace them with new a new one, plus an outdoor seating area adjacent to the café building.

The proposals have now been given the green light by the council’s planning committee.

The site of the old cafe has already been cleared ready for the new cabin to go into place. Photo: Submitted

And work has already started with the site being cleared of the old buildings.

Natasha said: “Planning’s gone through and the old cabin has been removed, ready for the new cabin arriving.”