Plans approved for new cafe close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The café , formerly known as Ma@27, has been closed for some time.
But now, applicant and new owner of the business Natasha Finch has put forward new plans to remove the old cabins and replace them with new a new one, plus an outdoor seating area adjacent to the café building.
The proposals have now been given the green light by the council’s planning committee.
And work has already started with the site being cleared of the old buildings.
Natasha said: “Planning’s gone through and the old cabin has been removed, ready for the new cabin arriving.”
The cafe will still be on the same site as the previous one was, located in the lay-by on Mansfield Road coming from Underwood, just before the M1 junction.