Plans approved for more than 110 new homes on former Mansfield industrial site
Mansfield District Council has approved 119 new homes on a site on Oxclose Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse.
The new development will see the demolition of existing industrial buildings with a mixture of one- to three-bedroom homes, along with landscaping to improve the surrounding area.
Applicant Westlake Properties Ltd first submitted the original planning application in 2016 for 150 homes, which was approved by the council.
However, there were several concerns raised by Nottinghamshire County Council, the local highways agency, and Urban Design.
This included traffic flow concerns, safety of vehicles and pedestrians, and the aesthetic appearance of the homes.
A reserved matters application was submitted in 2021, reducing the number of houses from 150 to 119, with significant alterations to the layout.
This amended application was debated at the authority’s planning committee meeting on Monday, April 7.
The site, located on the west side of Mansfield Woodhouse, was first used as a concrete batching plant before being converted into a commercial business site.
It spans over 9.4 acres and is accessible via Oxclose Lane, which goes under a railway bridge.
However, Network Rail raised safety concerns over the safety of railway trains and tracks located near the development.
This includes construction, traffic, cranes, and digging that could affect the tracks, documents say.
The Department for Transport agency also expressed concerns over whether there are enough security measures on the site, such as fencing, to prevent unauthorised people from entering tracks.
Speaking about flooding issues, Coun Rich Tempest-Mitchell (Lab) added: “Sometimes that bridge does flood, is there anything in the planning application that addresses that?”
Planning officer Dan Galpin, who presented the report, said: “Yes, though this is more of a matter for the highway authority.
“We’re in a position now where we’re looking at the access of the site within the reserved matters application.
“There are a significant number of conditions to the scheme, its something we’ve discussed with highways.
“It will be an ongoing issue.”
Councillors approved the plans during a meeting on Monday, April 7.
