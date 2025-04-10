Plans approved for another 372 homes at major Mansfield development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another 372 new homes have been approved by Mansfield District Council as part of a major development.

The Labour-run authority has given the go-ahead for the development on land off the Penniment Farm site, located off Abbott Road and Water Lane in Mansfield.

Once complete, the development will have a total of 602 new homes along with facilities such as shops, work spaces and parks.

Developer Persimmon Homes first submitted the original application for 430 homes in December 2012.

An additional 372 new homes will be built on Penniment Farm

The council approved phase 1 of the development in 2018, which saw 202 new homes built along Abbott Road, between Water Lane and Penniment Lane.

In 2018, Persimmon Homes applied again to build another 400 homes, which was later approved in 2023.

A new application was submitted to approve the detailed design for the next 372 of the remaining homes.

It was given the final green light at a council planning committee meeting on Monday, April 7.

The development will now see a mixture of one to four bedroom homes along with open spaces, play areas, internal access roads and sustainable drainage.

A total of 27 homes will be affordable housing, documents say.

There will be 866 parking spaces provided for residents including visitor spaces.

Resident Andrew Miles expressed concerns over flooding risks and air quality in the area, which he said had “got worse” since phase 1 of the development.

He told the committee: “Flood risk is a massive concern for all residents as our increased traffic volumes, and [reduced] air quality resulted from developments.

“The scheme in itself was approved in the original application. But flooding in the area has definitely gotten worse since phase one of the development was completed.

“We had meetings with Persimmon Homes, we are grateful that they addressed some of the concerns – but some have not been dealt with.

“The second concern is air quality.”

Coun Sharron Hartshorn (Lab) said she was pleased the development was given the go-ahead, but said she was also “concerned” about flooding issues.

She said in the meeting: “It will be a success to see this development go ahead.

“I speak to residents regularly there, but I haven’t come across those who are unhappy where they are living.

“It is a beautiful area, the layout they have on the existing site is quite a beautiful place to live.

“I’m eager to see that this next development is going to be as impressive as its such a nice surrounding area.

She added: “What did concern me is on the site itself, 80 per cent of reviews said they were more than satisfied with the homes that they bought.

“Just over 20 per cent said they weren’t satisfied. Some of the reviews did state there were flooded gardens, water pooling.

“So being the councillor in this ward, that rang a bell as we are dealing with flooding issues in the area.

“We need some assurances what mitigations are being put in place for that area.”

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes told the committee: “We operate in the biggest housing crisis facing our generation.

“This development will secure 372 high quality homes on an allocated site.”