Plans approved for 66-bedroom care home in Mansfield's Lindhurst development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield District Council has given the go-ahead for a 66-bedroom care home as part of the £250 million Lindhurst development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors sitting on Mansfield District Council’s planning committee made a unanimous vote to to approve the application at a meeting on Monday, January 13.

The two-storey care home, which will also care for dementia patients, will be built on plot 4 of the site located on the eastern side of the phase 2 between the A6117 and A617.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will include car parking, access and surrounding infrastructure to facilitate the care home.

The two-storey care home, which will also care for dementia patients, will be built on plot 4 of the site located on the eastern side of the phase 2 between the A6117 and A617.

The developer has agreed to put £50,000 into a traffic signal controlled Toucan crossing on Adams Way.

They will also make a £28,050 financial contribution to Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board towards the additional patient numbers generated by the development impact on primary care infrastructure.

Coun Andy Wetton (Lab) praised the “excellent” development, saying he was “pleased” the developer chose Mansfield as the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rich Tempest-Mitchell said it was a “fantastic” initiative and asked the developer why they picked Mansfield and Lindhurst for the care home site.

Tracey Spencer, senior planning manager for LNT Care Developments, said: “We operate nationwide and we look for plots like this in growing communities.

“We find that building communities helps the home to flourish, we choose locations that are growing and in an established community. We find it helps to have happy residents and happy staff.”

The full project, called the Lindhurst Development will have 1,700 homes as well as shops, a health centre, a new primary school, a nursery, care homes, offices, and a community park once complete.

The second phase of the Lindhurst Development is now under way, which has six phases in total.

The first phase of construction began in 2017 and some 500 homes have already been built.