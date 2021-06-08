Planning underway for Mansfield’s Christmas market

This year’s market is due to take place between Saturday, November 27, and Wednesday, December 22, and is anticipated to be a highlight of the festive period.

The chalets will be set up ready to open every day from 10am to 5pm, with special late night openings on Thursdays in the final run up to Christmas so there will plenty of time to buy lots of festive gifts and stocking fillers for your friends and family.

The event is being organised by Sue Rogers, from Mansfield (BID) Business Improvement District, and she already has a number of bookings from people wanting to rent a chalet at the market.

One of the previous I Love Mansfield festive markets

Sue said: “People will be able to come and enjoy a stroll around The I Love Mansfield Christmas Market for those special stocking fillers and enjoy a delicious drink or bite to eat.

“This year, our food and drink court will be extra special. We will be taking extra care to be safe and will follow the Covid 19 government guidelines at that time.

“We will have lots of lovely things to see and do during this time to make your Christmas experience in Mansfield a very special one.”

The BID is planning for the event to go ahead, but should Covid-19 rules change, plans may have to be altered.