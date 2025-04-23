Planned re-opening of Skegby Post Office at new location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skegby Post Office will relocate in July to Greenfields Go Local, located at 38 Greenfields, Skegby.

Skegby residents will see the restoration of Post Office services in the area with the opening of the newly renamed Greenfields Post Office.

This new branch will replace the previous location at Mansfield Road, Skegby, Sutton, (NG17 3DT), which closed in January 2025 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

Greenfields Post Office is set to open on Thursday, July 17, at 1pm.

Greenfields Go Local, 38 Greenfields, Skegby.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 8am-8pm, offering a total of 72 hours of Post Office service each week.

This is an increase of 30 hours and 30 minutes of service compared to the previous location, making it more convenient for our customers.

Similar products and services will be available as before, with a Post Office counter located alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The Post Office welcomes feedback on accessibility to and within the premises.

The opportunity to provide your input will be open until May 21.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk using the branch code 547227.

Additionally, feedback can be submitted via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone at 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.