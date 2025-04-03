Plan to stabilise collapsing Warsop river bank as flood risk rises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £360,000 could be spent on restabilisation works to a Warsop river's embankment to protect nearby council properties - with its erosion getting "steadily worse"

The collapsing river bank is due to undergo stabilisation work to protect nearby homes from a growing flooding risk.

Erosion is getting “steadily worse” along part of the River Meden in Warsop, a Mansfield District Council report warns.

More than £360,000 is now planned to be spent on strengthening it.

The proposal is up for approval by the Assistant Director of Housing at the council, Jill Finnesey, at a meeting on Tuesday, April 8.

The section of embankment in the town first collapsed in the winter of 2020 after heavy rainfall.

Bags of gravel were put at the base of the collapse as a temporary emergency measure, but these have now washed away.

The affected part of the river sits around 20 metres away from The Willows – council-run retirement housing in Church Street – and council-owned flats in River View.

Warsop Carrs Councillor Andrew Burgin (Lab) says the collapse meant an area of grass at the back of the properties had to be closed off for public safety.

A council document says the extent of the bank’s erosion is increasing every time it rains, meaning a second part of the bank has collapsed about fifty metres downstream of the first section.

The tarmac footpath by the river is at risk of collapsing and two large trees are in “imminent danger” of falling into the river.

Papers also say if the works are not carried out, debris from further erosion could block the river and create a “major flood risk” and nearby buildings could be damaged.

Coun Burgin told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s a positive, it’s good for the people who live in the area. [They will have] better access to open space right on their back door step.

“Effectively they can go for a short walk and be in a green space and enjoy the weather and nature.

“It’s something I’ve been asking for since its happened. I’m pleased its hopefully going to get signed off next week.”

If approved, the works will be carried out by civil engineering company Danaher and Walsh, who have produced a re-stabilisation scheme and funded by the authority.