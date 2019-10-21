Plan for 58 homes in Mansfield rejected by councillors

Councillors have refused to rubber stamp plans for 58 homes on High Oakham Hill, Mansfield.

At a meeting of Mansfield District Council's planning applications committee on October 17, five councillors voted to refuse the plans, and four councillors voted in favour of the homes being built.

Spontaneous applause broke out from members of the public at the meeting as the application was rejected.

Over 200 objections were received by the council from members of the public prior to the meeting.

Outline planning permission was granted for 39 homes on the site in January 2018, but developers wanted to build an extra 19 homes on the site, which lies behind number 28, High Oakham Hill.

In a passionate appeal to the committee, Martin Ellis, chairman of the Maun Conservation Group called the plans for the homes, which would be built on land by Caudwell Brook and Oakham Nature Reserve, "damaging to our environment".

"I am calling for co-operation from councillors to quash this development, which would be so damaging to our environment," he said.

"It's a hidden gem that Mansfield should be proud of.

"The valley of the Caudwell Brook is a delight - the area is rich in wildlife.

"A survey by Maun Conservation , supported by Notts County Council, proved the existence of the protected species, white-clawed crayfish.

"Wildlife on and about the Bleak Hills site shows 43 types of birds, 21 types of butterflies as well as foxes. badgers, hedgehogs and much more.

"This is possibly the only sustainable site in the county. There are water shews, bats and other species.

"How will nature fare if this goes ahead? There's no certainty that a planned barrier will work over a long time - detergents, weedkiller, fertilisers, will permeate into the brook, propelled by heavy rain.

"Crayfish and water shrews will be killed. Light pollution will scare away bats.

"This development is not needed to meet Mansfield's housing needs - building here would be a disaster for wildlife and the environment."

However, a spokesman for the developers, Piper Homes, said that robust ecological assessments have been undertaken on the site.

Darren Abbott, associate director of DLP Planning, represented the applicant, Piper Homes at the meeting.

Addressing the committee, Mr Abbott said: "This layout notably retains the bundt of the 20 plus meter wildlife ecological buffer to Cauldwell Brook.

"This proposal offers a greater choice of two to four bed houses, reaching a wider range of potential occupiers and increased access to the housing market, rather than a reduced number of larger house types.

"No statutory objections against this scheme have been received. This includes county highways, the Environment Agency, Natural England and Severn Trent Water, and Notts Wildlife Trust.

"In terms of drainage, testing undertaken today confirms that soakaways are appropriate for use. It is confirmed that there will be no discharge or direct drainage to Caudwell Brook, nor any adverse impact.

"In terms of ecology, robust assessments have been undertaken."

During a debate between the councillors on the committee, councillor Andy Wetton said that he would support the development.

"The applicant has addressed a lot of concerns, and their ecological mitigations go way further than the original application.

"The developers do value the ecology of the area, and to have no statutory objections prove that they have been working hard to get people on board."

Councillor Lee Anderson added: "I don't understand how developers want to go from 39 to 58 houses, and still can't provide any social housing. If you're on a low income you can't live here, and that doesn't sit right with me.

"It seems like we've means tested people to live in an nice area of Mansfield and that's just not fair. I think it sends the wrong message out to developers - let's see if we can make a bit more money.

Councillors went against the planning officer's recommendation to approve the plans, which were rejected on the basis of conservation interests.

Here is how the councillors voted on the motion proposed by Councillor Anderson to refuse the proposal on conservation grounds

Councillor Lohan - No

Councillor Saunders - Yes

Councillor Hanstock - Yes

Councillor Hopewell - Yes

Councillor Anderson - Yes

Councillor Redfern - Yes

Councillor Shields - No

Councillor Wetton - No

Councillor Whitby - No