Plain clothed officers detain man in Forest Town

By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 17:11 BST
Plain clothed officers chased down and detained a suspect in Forest Town after reports that a man had threatened members of the public.

The officers travelled to the Forest Town area on Tuesday, September 30, after receiving reports the previous day that a man had been following people in possession of a bat.

A short-time after arriving, the officers spotted a suspect of interest who immediately fled on foot.

After a brief chase a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, assaulting a police officer and theft.

A 20-year-old man was arrestedplaceholder image
Inspector Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We often deploy officers in plain clothes to investigate incidents of concern, as they are able to blend into their surroundings without immediately spooking suspect.

“In this case they were able to get close enough to observe and detain this individual. All in all this was an excellent use of plain-clothed tactics.”

