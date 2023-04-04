News you can trust since 1952
Pizza takeaways in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating

The Easter bank holiday weekend is fast approaching and you might be planning to treat yourself to a takeaway.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

So to help you decide where to go we have compiled a list of the pizza takeaways in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given top hygiene rating of five out of five.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

They are listed in no particular order and the information is correct as of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Shirebrook Express on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on October 14, 2021.

1. Shirebrook Express

Shirebrook Express on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on October 14, 2021. Photo: Google

Deep Pan Kid on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on August 11, 2021.

2. Deep Pan Kid

Deep Pan Kid on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on August 11, 2021. Photo: Google

Royal Pizza on Mansfield Road, Blidworth. Last inspected on March 31, 2022.

3. Royal Pizza

Royal Pizza on Mansfield Road, Blidworth. Last inspected on March 31, 2022. Photo: Google

1st Class Pizza on Carter Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on April 27, 2022.

4. 1st Class Pizza

1st Class Pizza on Carter Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on April 27, 2022. Photo: Google

