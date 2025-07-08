Pizza takeaway creating 25 new jobs is planned for Shirebrook

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST
Plans for a new hot food takeaway creating 25 jobs in Shirebrook have been submitted to a council.

The application seeks change of use consent for the ground floor of 50 Victoria Street, which has been empty since it was vacated by Fultons Foods in 2022.

Under the proposal, drawn up by Pegasus Group of Warwick, the premises would become a pizza takeaway that would open from 11am until 11pm daily.

The applicant is also seeking permission from Bolsover District Council for the installation of extraction and ventilation equipment and external alterations.

Plans for a new pizza takeaway would give a new lease of life to this vacant premises on Victoria Street, Shirebrook.

Cold room and air conditioning compressors would be fitted on the rear elevation of the building in the yard. Minor alterations would be made to the external appearance of the building including a new aluminium shopfront, a new aluminium window to replace the existing one and a new entrance door.

