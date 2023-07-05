The return of Wimbledon, Pimm’s, strawberries and cream is always a surefire sign that summer is in full swing.

Locally, last weekend’s Warsop Carnival also got us in a sunny mood. And this weekend, the fun continues with a full schedule of things to do and places to go across the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

It’s hard to know where to start but probably the biggest crowds will descend on Pleasley, where the village is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the opening of its former pit with an anniversary gala day on Sunday.

They’re also going back in time at Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead with a steampunk weekend, and at Nottingham Races with a ‘Back To The 80s Summer Party’.

Newstead Abbey is the place to be on Saturday for at Woodland Disco Festival, and next Wednesday for some open-air theatre.

And talking of discos, Canvas nightclub in Mansfield hosts ‘a summer night for grown-ups’ on Saturday thanks to a super-cool mix of club classics, contemporary house and Ibiza anthems.

A show paying tribute to rock legends Queen at Southwell Minster adds to the musical theme, while more gentle fare at Mansfield Museum focuses on art and antiques.

Add bats, burgers, bouncy castles, Robin Hood and a rodeo bull, and it’s clear this is a weekend to look forward to!

Please check out the websites of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices. Have a great time!

1 . Celebrate Pleasley pit's big anniversary gala day It's 150 years since Pleasley Colliery was sunk and although the pit closed in 1983, its spirit lives on through a museum, visitor centre, country park, nature reserve, cafe, cycling and walking trails and lots of other initiatives. The anniversary is being celebrated on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm) with a big gala day for all the family, featuring music, games, stalls, entertainment. a circus workshop, Punch and Judy and a whole host of other attractions. If you have mining connections, why not join in the fun? Photo: Anne Shelley/Chad Photo Sales

2 . Steampunk weekend at Papplewick Pumping Station The magnificent landmark, Papplewick Pumping Station at Ravenshead, Britain's finest Victorian waterworks, is in steam again this weekend (10.30 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday) with a celebration of steampunk. An amazing array of attractions will include live music, a magician, clockwork snail racing, badge-making, more than 30 trade stalls, pumping engines, a miniature railway, a real ale tent and underground reservoir tours. For those who aren't sure, steampunk is a genre of science fiction with a historical setting and typically featuring steam-powered machinery. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Woodland Disco Festival in fairytale setting Hail the return of Nottinghamshire's Woodland Disco Festival, which takes place this year in the fairytale setting of Newstead Abbey. Taking place from 1 pm to 10pm on Saturday, the festival features internationally-acclaimed disco, house and funk artistes on two stages. There's also a VIP area in the formal gardens overlooking the abbey lake. Big names lined up include David Morales, Nightmares On Wax, Mousse T, Smokin Jo, Kirollus, Craig Charles, Gok Wan, Barbara Tucker, DJ Spiller, Lovezoo and Alison Limerick Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Exhibition of natural history images from Sherwood Forest An exhibition of images by natural history photographer Alex Hyde, showcasing some of the special species of Sherwood Forest, has opened at Mansfield Central Library. A free event, running until Thursday, August 10, 'Sherwood Forest Up Close' is a fascinating insight into the smaller, often hidden, creatures that are essential to the complex ecosystem of the forest's landscape. Hyde is a highly respected snapper, based in the Peak District National Park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

