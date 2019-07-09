Pirate themed crazy golf course opens in Mansfield park

Say ARR to Mansfield's new pirate themed crazy golf course at Berry Hill Park Cafe

The course opened on Saturday, much to the delight of eager pirate fans.

The course opened on Saturday

Sadie Warwick, who owns the Berry Hill Park Cafe wanted to offer a new, exciting attraction just in time for the school holidays.

Ms Warwick said: "The golf course has been in the works for ages, and a lot of work was done behind the scenes to get it ready in time.

The entrance of the park

"The area used to just be part of a sandpit, full of overgrown weeds, so I thought it's time I did something with it.

"We went for a pirate theme because its unisex, and I wanted a rustic look.

"We've got treasure chests, whisky barrels, pirates and parrots on the course."

The eight hole course

Golfers can pay for tokens inside the cafe, then get their clubs, balls and scorecards from the hut that has been built on the eight hole course.

After you've worked up an appetite on the course, the next-door cafe offers a range of hot and cold food, ice lollies and slush drinks to cool off.

Golf Information

The course is open 9:30am until 5:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays and everyday during the school holidays

The pirate themed course

The entry fee is £2 for children and oaps, and £3 for adults.

The course operates on a token system - you can buy tokens inside the cafe which are £1 each, or 26 for £20.