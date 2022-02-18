Pinxton couple desperate for help after 80ft tree crashes into roof and leaves them homeless

Holly Pacey and Josh Newman, who live in Glebe Avenue, had the shock of their lives when the tree suddenly blew over and caved their roof in yesterday afternoon.

Since then, the house has been exposed to the elements with rain completely soaking their bedroom, stairs, landing and dining room.

Holly, who is almost 17 weeks pregnant, said: “I was sat in the living room extension with my baby son when the tree just came over straight onto our house.

The tree fell from across the road and smashed into the couple's home in Glebe Avenue, Pinxton.

“It’s damaged all our roof and our extension roof, as well as blocking the road – it’s an 80ft tree, so it’s massive.

“We were trapped in the house and we couldn’t get out. If it wasn’t for neighbours I don’t know what we would’ve done.”

The couple also said their next-door neighbour was getting into his car when the tree fell and narrowly escaped with his life.

“He was ten seconds away from death,” Josh said.

The roof was battered and water is now leaking into many of the rooms.

“The only reason he’s survived is because our bin was out and took the full force of the hit.

“If he has been parked any further back, he wouldn’t be here today.”

The damage to their home is so severe, they have been told by their home insurance company, that the property is currently ‘unlivable’. But the firm has allegedly refused to provide an emergency fix.

Josh said: “They said they can’t come out for 24 hours and are going to do a video call for assessment. It’s a joke – the housing is p*ssing water in and we’ve got nowhere to live.

“They seem quite happy to let the house go to absolute rack and ruin. It’s just outrageous.

“Council have said they can’t help either as it’s got to be insurance. And there’s no way I can repair it myself, it’s far too bad. It’s a hopeless situation.”

The couple are currently staying with Josh’s parents while they desperately seek help with repairs.

"We need help now but we just don’t know the right people to ask,” Josh added.