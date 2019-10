A pig was spotted wandering its way down the middle of the road near Ranby this morning.

The mystery hog was seen slowing traffic as it made its way down Straight Mile, Retford at around 7.15am.

Posting on Facebook, one person said: "Someone needs to get it bacon the right track"

Another added: "Ham hoping she gets home soon."

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said the pig was reunited with its farmer shortly after its escape.