'Pie's the limit' — 10 popular places for pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

National Pie Day seeks to celebrate all things pie, a tribute to the popular dish that has remained a foodie favourite over the years.

Pies have a long history in British culinary tradition, dating back to the 12th century.

Notable variants such as Cornish pasty, steak and kidney pie, and the pork pies of Melton Mowbray are all part of British cuisine.

But did you know Nottinghamshire has its own signature filling?

The regional fill consists of succulent steak and rich Stilton cheese, topped with a layer of golden-brown potato.

So, with all this in mind – here are some highly-rated places across Mansfield and Ashfield for a perfect pie.

The list has been created using Google ratings and reviews of pies.

1 . Pie Day! National Pie Day is celebrated annually on January 23rd. It's a day to celebrate all things pie, including sweet and savoury pastries.

2 . Wettons Butchers Wettons Butchers of Warsop is a five-star business, popular for its pies.

3 . David Boot Butchers David Boot Butchers is a family business and has operated for more than 40 years. Located at 62 West Gate, Mansfield. 4.8 on google reviews.