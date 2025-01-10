'Pie's the limit' — 10 popular places for pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 15:27 GMT
January 23 is National Pie Day in the UK, and we have consulted Google reviews to find some popular places to enjoy a pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

National Pie Day seeks to celebrate all things pie, a tribute to the popular dish that has remained a foodie favourite over the years.

Pies have a long history in British culinary tradition, dating back to the 12th century.

Notable variants such as Cornish pasty, steak and kidney pie, and the pork pies of Melton Mowbray are all part of British cuisine.

But did you know Nottinghamshire has its own signature filling?

The regional fill consists of succulent steak and rich Stilton cheese, topped with a layer of golden-brown potato.

So, with all this in mind – here are some highly-rated places across Mansfield and Ashfield for a perfect pie.

The list has been created using Google ratings and reviews of pies.

Wettons Butchers of Warsop is a five-star business, popular for its pies.

2. Wettons Butchers

Wettons Butchers of Warsop is a five-star business, popular for its pies. Photo: Wettons Butchers

David Boot Butchers is a family business and has operated for more than 40 years. Located at 62 West Gate, Mansfield. 4.8 on google reviews.

3. David Boot Butchers

David Boot Butchers is a family business and has operated for more than 40 years. Located at 62 West Gate, Mansfield. 4.8 on google reviews. Photo: David Boot Butchers

The Mansfield business was highly recommended for their pies. Pictured is the Mansfield Woodhouse High Street shop. It has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Bowring is a family-run business trading for over 35 years selling meats reared on their farm.

4. Bowring Butchers

The Mansfield business was highly recommended for their pies. Pictured is the Mansfield Woodhouse High Street shop. It has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Bowring is a family-run business trading for over 35 years selling meats reared on their farm. Photo: Google Maps

