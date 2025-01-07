Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with plenty of charming villages and some cracking scenery and nature right on our doorstep.
Here we bring you just a few pictures showing Nottinghamshire in all its glory.
If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.
1. Clumber Park
Clumber Park was the seat of the Pelham-Clintons, Dukes of Newcastle, was purchased by the National Trust in 1946. It is listed Grade I on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens.The main house was demolished in 1938 after damage by several fires. The nearby Grade I listed chapel in Gothic Revival style and a four-acre walled kitchen garden still survive. Photo: National Trust
2. Thoresby Hall
Thoresby Hall is a magnificent Grade I listed stately house. Historic features include a vaulted Great Hall, carved wooden fireplaces, historic lounges and a library. The hall is surrounded by 50 acres of Grade I listed gardens within the Thoresby estate, with a picuresque river, paths and cricket field. Photo: Getty Images
3. Newstead Abbey
Newstead Abbey was formerly an Augustinian priory. Converted to a domestic home following the Dissolution of the Monasteries, it is now best known as the ancestral home of Lord Byron. The priory of St. Mary of Newstead, a house of Augustinian Canons, was founded by King Henry II of England about the year 1170, as one of many penances he paid following the murder of Thomas Becket.[2] Contrary to its current name, Newstead was never an abbey: it was a priory. Photo: Getty Images
4. Wollaton Hall and Deer Park
Wollaton Hall is a stunning Grade I listed Elizabethan mansion set in 500 acres of natural parkland. It is the perfect place to just enjoy a picnic, go for a scenic walk and spend quality time with those who matter. Photo: National World
