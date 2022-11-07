The volunteers, known as Warsop Poppy Gang, have erected a mile-long remembrance display from Church Warsop to Spion Kop.

The ‘gang’ is an offshoot from the original Warsop Real Poppy Campaign, which was formed by the late Vik Filep in 2014 to commemorate the centenary of World War One.

Susan Dennis, one of the main organisers, said: “The displays started around 2016 when Sarah Dennis, of Head Office Hair, suggested we turn Warsop red for Remembrance Day.

“It started modestly, but has grown each year until here we are in 2022, with just a few of us left and an army of soldiers marching silently among the trees heading towards the cenotaph.

“Our aim is to have one soldier for every name there.

“It is hard work as most of us are over 70 and the younger ones are working, which means they are not as available as they would wish – we could really do with some more volunteers.

“The cutting and painting is done on the garden by a core group of five and takes many weeks.

“We will carry on for as long as we can and if you are interested in joining us – we are here, we are waiting, we are slightly desperate.”

Anyone interested in supporting the group, can call into the Head Office salon, on Church Street, Warsop.

Village Polly Ashbourne, a volunteer, said: “The Warsop Poppy Gang have pulled out all the stops this year, with yet another outstanding display for Remembrance Day.

“Each year, it gets better, and because of this, it raises awareness, and more people are paying their respects at the Cenotaph, to honour the fallen.

“I’m certain Vik will be looking down with pride.”

Warsop Poppy Gang The group of volunteers receive donations throughout the year, making the display bigger and better every November.

Warsop's newest addition This year's display includes a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Captain Sir Thomas Moore (oh, and Paddington bear).

Fantastic effort These beautiful poppies were donated to the group.

What a tribute Remembering the fallen.