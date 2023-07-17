PICTURES: Visitors enjoy day of fun at John Eastwood Hospice summer fair in Sutton

Animal petting, games and cakes were enjoyed by visitors at John Eastwood Hospice’s summer fair in Sutton.

The community event was held in the hospice grounds on Mansfield Road – next to King’s Mill Hospital – on the afternoon of Saturday, July 15.

Families were invited to enjoy a host of craft stalls, refreshments, games, children’s entertainment, a raffle and tombola.

There was also a chance for children to pet donkeys, along with a Lads ‘n’ Dads corner including garage sale, ‘dart-bola’ and a pitching competition.

Meanwhile, a Horsebox Bar and seating area hosted live entertainment from local talent including singer Dean Wetherstone.

All proceeds from the day will go towards the John Eastwood Hospice, which provides specialist pallative care services in the area.

Following the sad passing of Chad journalist Katrina Taylor earlier this month, donations to the hospice are requested in lieu of flowers at her funeral.

Katrina’s funeral is at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday, July 20, at 1.15pm, followed by a wake at Andwhynot, Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre. All are welcome.

Family flowers only, with donations to John Eastwood Hospice, via justgiving.com/fundraising/rickie-soar

1 . Summer fair Volunteer Chris Radford welcoming visitors. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Sweet treats The cake stall is always among the most popular attractions at any summer fair. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Summer fair The crowds turned up early to beat the weather. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Local talent Singer Dean Wetherstone entertained the crowd. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales