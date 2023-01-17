News you can trust since 1952
Pictures: Runners, joggers and walkers step out at popular Mansfield Parkrun

With getting fit among many people’s New Year’s resolution, a “free, fun and friendly” Parkrun is the ideal place to start.

By Jon Ball
3 hours ago

The weekly parkrun is a modern-day phenomenon which has swept the nation.

Every Saturday at 9am, people of all ages and abilities drag themselves out of bed to tackle a five-kilometre route – running, jogging or walking – at a venue nearby to help them keep fit and healthy.

It begain in 2004 when a group of 13 friends got together in their local park in Teddington, Greater London, and ballooned to such an extent that more than 2,000 parkruns now take place across 22 countries.

Several parkruns are staged in and around Mansfield and Ashfield and our photographer Jason Chadwick was out and about among the runners on Saturday when the Mansfield Parkrun took place at Manor Park Sports Complex, Kingsley Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Other runs nearby include Sherwood Pines, Brierley Forest and Clumber Park.

1. Round the bend

Runners take a corner on the Mansfield Parkrun.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Making strides

Runners on the Mansfield Parkrun course.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Making a splash

Runners brave the wet conditions.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. In the wet

Runners at the Mansfield Parkrun.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

