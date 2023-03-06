The weekly parkrun is a modern-day phenomenon which has swept the nation.

Every Saturday at 9am, people of all ages and abilities drag themselves out of bed to tackle a five-kilometre route – running, jogging or walking – at a venue nearby to help them keep fit and healthy.

It began in 2004 when a group of 13 friends got together in their local park in Teddington, Greater London, and ballooned to such an extent that more than 2,000 parkruns now take place across 22 countries.

Several Parkruns are staged in and around Mansfield and Ashfield and our photographer Jason Chadwick was out and about among the runners on Saturday when the Brierley Forest Parkrun took place at Brierley Forest, Skegby Road, Huthwaite.

Philip Nind, of Vegan Runners, came home first in a time of 18 minutes and 21 seconds, six seconds ahead of Marcus Newman, with Nick Burnside, of Sutton Harriers, third quickest in a time of 18:54.

The fastest woman was Rachel Antony, who clocked a personal best time of 24:20.

Other runs nearby include Sherwood Pines, Mansfield and Clumber Park.

And they're off The start of the Brierley Forest Parkrun.

Keeping up the pace Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

Striding out Parkruns are designed to be positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along.

Setting the pace There are currently 1,165 Parkrun events around the country taking place every weekend, with more locations being added all of the time.