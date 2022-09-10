News you can trust since 1952
It was a bit wet - but residents still came out to support the cyclists.

(PICS) Warsop residents are all smiles as the Tour of Britain travels into town

Warsop residents braved the rain to support cyclists – as the Tour of Britain entered the town on Thursday, September 8.

By Phoebe Cox
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 6:30 am

On Thursday September 8 – just hours before the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was announcedWarsop residents lined the streets in support of cyclists.

From smiles in the rain, to children waving flags and ‘Go Ross Lamb’ signs – the Tour of Britain’s return to Nottinghamshire was a day to remember.

1. On the corner

The Town Hall corner on Church Street, was a popular viewing spot.

Photo: Phoebe Cox

2. All smiles for the race

Warsop residents were all smiles as cyclists entered the town.

Photo: Phoebe Cox

3. All smiles from the children

Children from Shaping Futures day nursery on Church Street, were all smiles as they watched the race with staff.

Photo: Phoebe Cox

4. The main event

Lots of cheers - as cyclists are met with a warm welcome from Warsop residents.

Photo: Phoebe Cox

WarsopElizabeth IIHer MajestyNottinghamshire
