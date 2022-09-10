(PICS) Warsop residents are all smiles as the Tour of Britain travels into town
Warsop residents braved the rain to support cyclists – as the Tour of Britain entered the town on Thursday, September 8.
By Phoebe Cox
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 6:30 am
On Thursday September 8 – just hours before the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was announced – Warsop residents lined the streets in support of cyclists.
From smiles in the rain, to children waving flags and ‘Go Ross Lamb’ signs – the Tour of Britain’s return to Nottinghamshire was a day to remember.
