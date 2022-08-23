News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Craig French, event organiser, is all smiles with beauty and the beast.

PICS: All smiles as Mansfield charity football match kicks off in Forest Town

Crowds flocked for a glimpse of TV stars and former footballers at a charity match in Forest Town.

By Phoebe Cox
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:23 pm

The popular Mansfield charity football match returned this summer thanks to the Frenbot team, as a fantastic £8,000 was raised from fundraising and ticket sales.Funds raised will be split between Prostrate Cancer UK, Royal British Legion, the King’s Mill toy appeal for ward 25 at King’s Mill hospital and Once Upon a Smile.

1. The band were a hit with crowds

Mansfield District Corps of Drums kept crowds entertained.

Photo: Pete Waby

Photo Sales

2. #SquadGoals

The popular charity football match returned to Forest Town Arena this weekend.

Photo: Pete Waby

Photo Sales

3. Hundreds flocked to the fundraiser

Craig French, frenbot organiser, said he hopes that each year can be bigger and better than the last.

Photo: Pete Waby

Photo Sales

4. Action shot

The lads got stuck in.

Photo: Pete Waby

Photo Sales
MansfieldRoyal British Legion
Next Page
Page 1 of 2