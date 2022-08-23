PICS: All smiles as Mansfield charity football match kicks off in Forest Town
Crowds flocked for a glimpse of TV stars and former footballers at a charity match in Forest Town.
By Phoebe Cox
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:23 pm
The popular Mansfield charity football match returned this summer thanks to the Frenbot team, as a fantastic £8,000 was raised from fundraising and ticket sales.Funds raised will be split between Prostrate Cancer UK, Royal British Legion, the King’s Mill toy appeal for ward 25 at King’s Mill hospital and Once Upon a Smile.
