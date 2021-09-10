Picnic hits right note for Edwinstowe choir
Members of an Edwinstowe-based choir have met for the first time since Covid put a stop to their rehearsals.
The Major Oak Pop Choir is a ladies’ choir which usually meets in Edwinstowe’s Church Rooms.
With members from across Nottinghamshire, the choir has in the past held a lot of concerts and raised thousands of pounds for a number of different charities.
But coronavirus lockdowns put a stop to the choir meeting in person, although they had continued to meet over internet-based video websites.
The choir, led by Pauline Daglish, has just got back together in real life, with some members meeting for a picnic in the Edwinstowe garden of Sheila Reed.
Plans are in place to provide a Covid-safe environment for the choir to return to in-person rehearsals, possibly at the end of September.
Anyone interested in joining the choir should visit majoroakmusic.co.uk or contact Pauline on 07450 316756.