Photos: Your first look at the new 'enchanted' dog day care in Sherwood Forest

The concept of Enchanted Paws was developed by Gina Buxton, a business owner and dog lover.

The new dog day care centre is managed by Sam Nixon and Connie Wilkinson, with Gina overseeing the overall business operations and providing assistance as needed.

Gina operates a day nursery called "The Enchanted Garden," which is located in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

Her goal with this new venture is to provide additional services that help staff and parents take care of their pets while they are at work.

Enchanted Paws, also located in the heart of Sherwood Forest, is described by manager Sam as a “home-away-from-home environment.”

Here, dogs can enjoy woodland walks, receive basic command training, and receive plenty of love and care.

Enchanted Paws is open Monday to Friday, from 7am-6pm, and is situated at Lamb Pens Farm in Kings Clipstone.

It officially opens January 6, 2025, with more information available at: www.facebook.com/enchantedpawscare.

The ‘Enchanted’ umbrella has also recently added a dog grooming service under the name ‘Enchanted Hounds’.

Although Enchanted Hounds is part of the Enchanted family, the service will not be provided on the same site.

Details about Enchanted Hounds can be found at www.facebook.com/enchantedhounds.

Here is your first look at Enchanted Paws…

