Photos: Young people flock to Ashfield scout weekend festival

Ashfield festival presents scouts, leaders and volunteers from the area with a weekend of adventure, making memories, having fun and meeting new friends.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST

An annual festival – hosted by Ashfield District Scouts and held at Sherbrooke Scout Camp on 25 acres of undulating, open grassland – brought scouts between the ages of four and 18 together from across the district.

With troops from Hucknall to Sutton in attendance, “enthusiastic” scouts camped in tents, some even braving the elements by sleeping in hammocks for the weekend as the weekend welcomed saw than 200 young people at the campsite.

Games played included assault course inflatables, climbing towers, caving pods, laser quest, outdoor cooking, bush craft skills, archery, sledge run and other traditional games.

Representatives from Hucknall and Linby Rotary Club visited campers as members made a donation to support the weekend’s activities.

Young people in attendance hailed the event "great fun" as they met new friends and enjoyed the festival-themed activities.

Ashfield District Scout Camp, members from all the different age groups of the East Kirkby Scouts.

1. Ashfield Scouts

Ashfield District Scout Camp, members from all the different age groups of the East Kirkby Scouts. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Washing up your pots is still an important part of camp routine, as demonstrated by these hardworking scouts.

2. Camp routine

Washing up your pots is still an important part of camp routine, as demonstrated by these hardworking scouts. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Alex Hill and Corey Rhodes from the Skegby Troop slept in hammocks.

3. Sleeping in hammocks

Alex Hill and Corey Rhodes from the Skegby Troop slept in hammocks. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Members from the Hucknall group made up their own game.

4. Games

Members from the Hucknall group made up their own game. Photo: Jason Chadwick

