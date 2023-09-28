Photos: Young people flock to Ashfield scout weekend festival
An annual festival – hosted by Ashfield District Scouts and held at Sherbrooke Scout Camp on 25 acres of undulating, open grassland – brought scouts between the ages of four and 18 together from across the district.
With troops from Hucknall to Sutton in attendance, “enthusiastic” scouts camped in tents, some even braving the elements by sleeping in hammocks for the weekend as the weekend welcomed saw than 200 young people at the campsite.
Games played included assault course inflatables, climbing towers, caving pods, laser quest, outdoor cooking, bush craft skills, archery, sledge run and other traditional games.
Representatives from Hucknall and Linby Rotary Club visited campers as members made a donation to support the weekend’s activities.
Young people in attendance hailed the event "great fun" as they met new friends and enjoyed the festival-themed activities.