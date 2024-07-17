These weekly dog walks start at 10am on a Wednesday from Central Bark, the site's dog-friendly café.
Dog walkers can take a leisurely stroll around Clumber Park before returning to the café for a cup of tea and a piece of cake.
Other dog-friendly group walks include one on the first Sunday of every month from 10.30am at Central Bark.
Here are some photos from this week’s Wednesday morning walk in North Nottingham…
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.