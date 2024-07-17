PHOTOS: Weekly dog walk at Clumber Park has tails wagging

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:50 BST
A group dog walk takes place every Wednesday morning at Clumber Park, providing an opportunity for dogs and their owners to enjoy a scenic walk around the North Nottinghamshire lake.

These weekly dog walks start at 10am on a Wednesday from Central Bark, the site's dog-friendly café.

Dog walkers can take a leisurely stroll around Clumber Park before returning to the café for a cup of tea and a piece of cake.

Other dog-friendly group walks include one on the first Sunday of every month from 10.30am at Central Bark.

Here are some photos from this week’s Wednesday morning walk in North Nottingham

Social dog walk at Clumber Park.

1. Morning meeting

Social dog walk at Clumber Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dogs and owners alike love the weekly walk.

2. Summer fun

Dogs and owners alike love the weekly walk. Photo: Brian Eyre

Walkers and their dogs head to the lake.

3. Wednesday morning

Walkers and their dogs head to the lake. Photo: Brian Eyre

It is a great active and social opportunity for dog walkers.

4. Smiles

It is a great active and social opportunity for dog walkers. Photo: Brian Eyre

