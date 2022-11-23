A care facility in Warsop shared its Christmas pantomime with the community – as Aladdin came to town.

Staff and residents from The Oaklands Complex, a charity and care facility, on Oakfield Lane, Warsop, performed Aladdin as their annual pantomime.

Hayley Williams, complex manager, said: “We rehearsed long and hard and it all paid off.

“We put our hearts and souls into our performances of Aladdin.

“Our management team, staff and residents all put on a fantastic performance to our families, friends and supporters.

“We hope those that came enjoyed it as much as we did.

The audience shared their enthusiasm.

Linda Callaghan, from Mansfield, said: “What a good time we all had. Well done to everyone. What a lovely place Oaklands is.”

Zoe Benzie, from Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “Massive well done to everyone. We absolutely loved it. We are looking forward to next year.”

And Val Spencer, from Warsop, said: “Amazing.”

Check out some of our pictures from the panto.

1. It was great. Oh yes it was! Residents and staff get involved with the pantomime.

2. Community spirit at the centre A colourful rendition of the Disney classic, with a panto twist.

3. Warsop's Wishy Washee Manager Hayley Williams played Wishy Washee, alongside staff and residents.

4. The show must go on Widow Twanky got some laughs, as the community centre was transformed into a stage.