Photos: Warsop residents get 'behind' community pantomime at care complex
A care facility in Warsop shared its Christmas pantomime with the community – as Aladdin came to town.
Staff and residents from The Oaklands Complex, a charity and care facility, on Oakfield Lane, Warsop, performed Aladdin as their annual pantomime.
Hayley Williams, complex manager, said: “We rehearsed long and hard and it all paid off.
“We put our hearts and souls into our performances of Aladdin.
“Our management team, staff and residents all put on a fantastic performance to our families, friends and supporters.
“We hope those that came enjoyed it as much as we did.
The audience shared their enthusiasm.
Linda Callaghan, from Mansfield, said: “What a good time we all had. Well done to everyone. What a lovely place Oaklands is.”
Zoe Benzie, from Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “Massive well done to everyone. We absolutely loved it. We are looking forward to next year.”
And Val Spencer, from Warsop, said: “Amazing.”
Check out some of our pictures from the panto.