The cast of The Oaklands Complex pantomime.

Photos: Warsop residents get 'behind' community pantomime at care complex

A care facility in Warsop shared its Christmas pantomime with the community – as Aladdin came to town.

By Phoebe Cox
4 minutes ago

Staff and residents from The Oaklands Complex, a charity and care facility, on Oakfield Lane, Warsop, performed Aladdin as their annual pantomime.

Hayley Williams, complex manager, said: “We rehearsed long and hard and it all paid off.

“We put our hearts and souls into our performances of Aladdin.

“Our management team, staff and residents all put on a fantastic performance to our families, friends and supporters.

“We hope those that came enjoyed it as much as we did.

The audience shared their enthusiasm.

Linda Callaghan, from Mansfield, said: “What a good time we all had. Well done to everyone. What a lovely place Oaklands is.”

Zoe Benzie, from Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “Massive well done to everyone. We absolutely loved it. We are looking forward to next year.”

And Val Spencer, from Warsop, said: “Amazing.”

Check out some of our pictures from the panto.

1. It was great. Oh yes it was!

Residents and staff get involved with the pantomime.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Community spirit at the centre

A colourful rendition of the Disney classic, with a panto twist.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Warsop's Wishy Washee

Manager Hayley Williams played Wishy Washee, alongside staff and residents.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. The show must go on

Widow Twanky got some laughs, as the community centre was transformed into a stage.

Photo: Brian Eyre

