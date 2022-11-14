Photos: 'Warsop remembers' as residents flock to parish cenotaph for Sunday service
People turned out in huge numbers for the annual Warsop Remembrance Parade and Sunday service.
By Phoebe Cox
Warsop residents flocked to the streets to watch and partake in the Remembrance parade, as councillors, cadets, scouts and former military personnel marched to the cenotaph at Church Warsop.
A service was held by Reverend Angela Fletcher of St Peter & St Paul Parish Church.
Here are some photos from the day.
