News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Photos: 'Warsop remembers' as residents flock to parish cenotaph for Sunday service

People turned out in huge numbers for the annual Warsop Remembrance Parade and Sunday service.

By Phoebe Cox
34 minutes ago

Warsop residents flocked to the streets to watch and partake in the Remembrance parade, as councillors, cadets, scouts and former military personnel marched to the cenotaph at Church Warsop.

A service was held by Reverend Angela Fletcher of St Peter & St Paul Parish Church.

Here are some photos from the day.

1. Sunday service

Reverend Angela Fletcher.

Photo: Media sport & events photography

Photo Sales

2. People paying their respects

Residents gathered around the cenotaph, Church Warsop.

Photo: Media sport & events photography

Photo Sales

3. 'We remember'

Remembrance parade along the A60.

Photo: Media sport & events photography

Photo Sales

4. Remembrance

The poppy gang's poppy bike made an appearance.

Photo: Media sport & events photography

Photo Sales
Warsop
Next Page
Page 1 of 3