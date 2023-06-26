News you can trust since 1952
Thousands turned out for the event at Yeoman Hill Park on Saturday.Thousands turned out for the event at Yeoman Hill Park on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Thousands flock to enjoy the sunshine at Mansfield Woodhouse's party in the park

Thousands of residents enjoyed a sunny day out at a free party in the park in Mansfield Woodhouse.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

The event, with live music, stalls, refreshments and a fairground, was held in Yeoman Hill Park on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24.

The party is an annual event launched by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group and served as a rescheduled coronation celebration after adverse weather conditions resulted in a cancellation last month.

Residents were not left disappointed this time as the sun beamed down and temperatures rocketed to 28C.

Thousands flocked to the site for an afternoon of fairground rides, inflatables, pony rides, circus workshop, petting zoo, interactive characters, food, refreshments, ice cream, live entertainment and 28 stalls.

An MWCDG spokesman said: “The weather was near perfect, which probably helped to make Saturday the best attended and one of the most successful events in our 20 plus years of putting on such activities for the local community.

“There are too many individual names to credit so instead we'll just say a special thank you to each and every one of the organisers, stall holders, entertainers, activity providers, vendors, sponsors, volunteers and of course to the general public for coming along and supporting us.”

The Mansfield District Corps of Drums led the parade.

1. Drum-tastic

The Mansfield District Corps of Drums led the parade.

Classic games included Splat the Rat.

2. Splat!

Classic games included Splat the Rat.

There were a range of activities and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

3. Show us the ropes...

There were a range of activities and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

Children trying their luck at a game of hook-a-duck.

4. Completely hooked

Children trying their luck at a game of hook-a-duck.

