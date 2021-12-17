Janet Hughes snapped this picturesque view of Beeston Marina with gloomy looking clouds above.

Photos: These seasonal close-ups were captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest offerings from our snap-happy readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 17th December 2021, 6:00 pm

1. Wintry scene

David Hodgkinson captured this gorgeous wintry scene of the Eastwood Canal just after the snow had fallen.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a whitethroat singing its heart out over the River Erewash was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Superb close-up

Phil Wardle snapped this superb close-up of a nuthatch enjoying a birdfeeder in Watnall Wood.

Photo: Phil Wardle

4. Seasonal snap

Debby Rutherford captured this seasonal snap of her garden in Kimberley, all ready for Christmas.

Photo: Debby Rutherford

