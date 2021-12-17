Janet Hughes snapped this picturesque shot while out and about at Arnold Park.

Photos: These picture perfect shots were captured by our talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:00 am

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Wintry scene

David Hodgkinson captured this wintry view of Bennerley Viaduct from Newthorpe.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Beautiful sunset

This beautiful view of the sun setting over Brinsley was snapped by Andy Eyre.

Photo: Andy Eyre

3. Seasonal shot

This eye-catching shot of an autumnal-looking tree canopy was captured by Livv Wheeler at Felley Woods.

Photo: Livv Wheeler

4. Striking view

This striking shot of a frosty turbine, against a snowy backdrop in Newthorpe, was another great shot snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

