If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Wintry scene
David Hodgkinson captured this wintry view of Bennerley Viaduct from Newthorpe.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Beautiful sunset
This beautiful view of the sun setting over Brinsley was snapped by Andy Eyre.
Photo: Andy Eyre
3. Seasonal shot
This eye-catching shot of an autumnal-looking tree canopy was captured by Livv Wheeler at Felley Woods.
Photo: Livv Wheeler
4. Striking view
This striking shot of a frosty turbine, against a snowy backdrop in Newthorpe, was another great shot snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson