Photos: 'The Full Shebang' returns to 'buzzing' Mansfield with bright and bold festival

Visitors to Mansfield were “buzzing” as hundreds welcomed the annual art festival ‘The Full Shebang’ to town – with street performers, live music, interactive games and art displays.

The festival – run by non-profit art group First Art – saw hundreds of “buzzing” supporters join in the fun.

Activities included live performances, interactive games, art displays and entertainment for all ages across Mansfield town centre.

A First Art spokeswoman said: “That is a wrap for The Full Shebang for another year, but what a day.

“It has been brilliant. Thank you so much to everyone that came along and everyone that made it happen.

“It's always great to see Mansfield buzzing.

"We love putting on this festival, and other things like this across Mansfield and the wider area.

“We want to be able to continue to offer these things for free so that as many people can experience them.

“As a charity we need funding to help us do this – so we have a small favour to ask.

“Please could you spare a few moments of your time to give us some feedback via our online survey.”

Visitors have been asked to provide feedback, with the chance of winning £100 in shopping vouchers if they opt in for the prize draw.

For more information about the feedback and prize draw, please see www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TheFullShebang23

1 . Outdoor arcade Sophie Parsons playing The Actual Reality Arcade in Mansfield town centre. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Reality arcade Visitors and organisers playing The Actual Reality Arcade in Mansfield town centre. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Crowds Full Shebang audiences in the Market Square, Mansfield, viewing street performances. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Performers Eau de Memoire on the Market Place stage brought in spectators. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales