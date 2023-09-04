Photos: 'The Full Shebang' returns to 'buzzing' Mansfield with bright and bold festival
The festival – run by non-profit art group First Art – saw hundreds of “buzzing” supporters join in the fun.
Activities included live performances, interactive games, art displays and entertainment for all ages across Mansfield town centre.
A First Art spokeswoman said: “That is a wrap for The Full Shebang for another year, but what a day.
“It has been brilliant. Thank you so much to everyone that came along and everyone that made it happen.
“It's always great to see Mansfield buzzing.
"We love putting on this festival, and other things like this across Mansfield and the wider area.
“We want to be able to continue to offer these things for free so that as many people can experience them.
Visitors have been asked to provide feedback, with the chance of winning £100 in shopping vouchers if they opt in for the prize draw.
