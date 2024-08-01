Please be aware that routes may vary in difficulty, with some sections where cycling may not be permitted.
For a comprehensive guide of each route and how to access them, it is recommended to follow the provided directions.
Here are the top 10 best cycling spots…
1. Boundary Wood – Tall Trees Trail loop from Mansfield
Boundary Wood – Tall Trees Trail loop from Mansfield made the top 10. This is a four hour expert bike ride from Mansfield to Edwinstowe. More details here: www.komoot.com/smarttour/17820688 Photo: Google
2. Mansfield to Rufford Abbey loop
Expert bike ride. Good fitness required. Some portions of the Tour may require you to push your bike. This loop is just under 3 hours, with 23 miles to explore. A full breakdown of the journey can be viewed at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/e870285135/mansfield-to-rutland-abbey-loop Photo: Sophie Wills
3. Red gravel forest track – Sherwood Forest loop from Kings Clipstone
Red gravel forest track – Sherwood Forest loop from Kings Clipstone. Intermediate bike ride. Good fitness required. Mostly paved surfaces. Suitable for all skill levels. The starting point of the tour is accessible with public transport. 39 miles. Cyclists will cycle through some key local landmarks. See full directions at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/17880904 Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Sherwood Pines Forest Park loop from Forest Town
Expert bike ride. Great for any fitness level. Some portions of the Tour may require you to push your bike. The starting point of the Tour is accessible with public transport. This one is just under 2 hours. See more at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/4591200 Photo: Google
