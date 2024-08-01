PHOTOS: The 10 best ranked cycling routes around Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 14:59 BST
As August 1 marks National Cycling to Work Day, and the summer holidays provide a great opportunity to get out on the bike and enjoy the natural surroundings for free – here are the 10 best-ranked cycling routes in Mansfield, according to the Komoot app.

The following Mansfield routes are ranked according to reviews on Komoot at www.komoot.com/discover/cycling-routes

Please be aware that routes may vary in difficulty, with some sections where cycling may not be permitted.

For a comprehensive guide of each route and how to access them, it is recommended to follow the provided directions.

All links are included.

Here are the top 10 best cycling spots…

Boundary Wood – Tall Trees Trail loop from Mansfield made the top 10. This is a four hour expert bike ride from Mansfield to Edwinstowe. More details here: www.komoot.com/smarttour/17820688

1. Boundary Wood – Tall Trees Trail loop from Mansfield

Boundary Wood – Tall Trees Trail loop from Mansfield made the top 10. This is a four hour expert bike ride from Mansfield to Edwinstowe. More details here: www.komoot.com/smarttour/17820688 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Expert bike ride. Good fitness required. Some portions of the Tour may require you to push your bike. This loop is just under 3 hours, with 23 miles to explore. A full breakdown of the journey can be viewed at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/e870285135/mansfield-to-rutland-abbey-loop

2. Mansfield to Rufford Abbey loop

Expert bike ride. Good fitness required. Some portions of the Tour may require you to push your bike. This loop is just under 3 hours, with 23 miles to explore. A full breakdown of the journey can be viewed at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/e870285135/mansfield-to-rutland-abbey-loop Photo: Sophie Wills

Photo Sales
Red gravel forest track – Sherwood Forest loop from Kings Clipstone. Intermediate bike ride. Good fitness required. Mostly paved surfaces. Suitable for all skill levels. The starting point of the tour is accessible with public transport. 39 miles. Cyclists will cycle through some key local landmarks. See full directions at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/17880904

3. Red gravel forest track – Sherwood Forest loop from Kings Clipstone

Red gravel forest track – Sherwood Forest loop from Kings Clipstone. Intermediate bike ride. Good fitness required. Mostly paved surfaces. Suitable for all skill levels. The starting point of the tour is accessible with public transport. 39 miles. Cyclists will cycle through some key local landmarks. See full directions at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/17880904 Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Expert bike ride. Great for any fitness level. Some portions of the Tour may require you to push your bike. The starting point of the Tour is accessible with public transport. This one is just under 2 hours. See more at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/4591200

4. Sherwood Pines Forest Park loop from Forest Town

Expert bike ride. Great for any fitness level. Some portions of the Tour may require you to push your bike. The starting point of the Tour is accessible with public transport. This one is just under 2 hours. See more at: www.komoot.com/smarttour/4591200 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.