Hermione Rutledge captured this picturesque view during a walk from Worksop to Woodsetts.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
Carol Watts snapped this impressive shot of a dragonfly laying its eggs, with a damselfly hovering overhead. Stan Kirk captured this cracking shot of a squirrel inside his birdfeeder in Hucknall, munching away, with no birds able to get in.
This gorgeous array of wild flowers was a delightful shot snapped by Kim Welberry. Jackie Silcock snapped this incredible close-up of a green woodpecker, taken in Gainsborough. This idyllic view of Linby Village Church was a fabulous shot taken by Janet Hughes. Agnieszka Tyczynska captured this beautiful shot of sunflowers, complete with a busy bee collecting pollen. Gateford’s Diana Wood snapped this magnificent close-up of a robin perched on a branch, keeping an eye on our regular snapper. This superb shot of a bee climbing inside a foxglove flower was captured by Lynda Blackshaw.