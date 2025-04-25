Photos: Talented readers provide fine showcase for our picturesque area

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Morning has broken
A superb shot from Janet Hughes shows an eyecatching sunrise above the area. Photo: Submitted
2. Spring flowers
Here's a delightful splash of spring colour from Lynda Blackshaw who spotted these wood anemones at Bawtry. Photo: Submitted
3. Field of gold
This striking offering from regular contributor David Hodgkinson was taken at Moorgreen and titled 'Field Of Gold'. Photo: Submitted
4. Eu yp mi ducks
Anne Keep spotted her first ducks of the season while walking along the Chesterfield Canal and took this impressive snap. Photo: Submitted
