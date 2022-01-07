Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking sunrise
Here’s a delightful shot taken and sent in by Andy Eyre and showing a sunset over Brinsley
Photo: Andy Eyre
2. Idyllic view
Michael Parrott was out bright and early on Old Newark Road, looking towards Blidworth, to take this peaceful shot on a morning walk.
Photo: Michael Parrott
3. So peaceful
A lovely shot by David Hodgkinson of a swan enjoying a spot of solitude at Bulwell Park Lakes.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Having a rest
Regular contributor Ivan Dunstan was definitely in the right place at the right time to spot this peregrine falcon having a rest at Eastwood Church.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan