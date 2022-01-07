A cracking close-up shot of a bird in the area from Ivan Dunstan. This photo of a robin was taken near the Old Notts Canal.

Photos: Talented readers give Notts nature a perfect showcase

Do you recognise any of the locations captured by our snap-happy readers?

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:00 am

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking sunrise

Here’s a delightful shot taken and sent in by Andy Eyre and showing a sunset over Brinsley

Photo: Andy Eyre

2. Idyllic view

Michael Parrott was out bright and early on Old Newark Road, looking towards Blidworth, to take this peaceful shot on a morning walk.

Photo: Michael Parrott

3. So peaceful

A lovely shot by David Hodgkinson of a swan enjoying a spot of solitude at Bulwell Park Lakes.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Having a rest

Regular contributor Ivan Dunstan was definitely in the right place at the right time to spot this peregrine falcon having a rest at Eastwood Church.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

