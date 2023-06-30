Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Delightful shot
This beautiful shot of an array of wild flowers was snapped by Kim Welberry, taken in Gainsborough. Photo: Kim Welberry
2. Picture perfect
Andy Gregory snapped this impressive trick shot of a female blackbird looking like she is smelling the daisy, due to the camera angle. Photo: Andy Gregory
3. Beautiful close-up
Mr S Templar captured the beauty of nature perfectly with this stunning close-up of a meadow brown butterfly. Photo: Mr S Templar
4. Cooling off
These cygnets are enjoying a splash about and cooling off in Cossall Canal. A cracking shot snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson