Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
1. Fabulous shot
This superb shot looks like a bird where the branch has snapped off, taken by Tony Summers beside the River Leen, in Bulwell.
Photo: Tony Summers
2. Seasonal snap
Diana Wood of Gateford snapped this seasonal shot of a giant reindeer, taken during a visit to Lakeside Village.
Photo: Diana Wood
3. Idyllic view
Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this delightful autumn scene at Sandhill Lake.
Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
4. Superb shot
This cracking shot of a squirrel with a mouth full of acorns was snapped by Harry Hurdley, age 11.
Photo: Harry Hurdley