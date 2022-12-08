News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a young greenfinch perched alongside Cossall Canal.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
2 days ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Fabulous shot

This superb shot looks like a bird where the branch has snapped off, taken by Tony Summers beside the River Leen, in Bulwell.

Photo: Tony Summers

Photo Sales

2. Seasonal snap

Diana Wood of Gateford snapped this seasonal shot of a giant reindeer, taken during a visit to Lakeside Village.

Photo: Diana Wood

Photo Sales

3. Idyllic view

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this delightful autumn scene at Sandhill Lake.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

Photo Sales

4. Superb shot

This cracking shot of a squirrel with a mouth full of acorns was snapped by Harry Hurdley, age 11.

Photo: Harry Hurdley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2