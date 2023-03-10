Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this spectacular close-up of a heron, keeping watch at the top of a tree.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Picturesque view
This idyllic view was a cracking shot taken from Beauvale Priory Tearooms by David Instone.
Photo: David Instone
3. Idyllic view
Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this striking view while out and about.
Photo: Andy Eyre
4. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of a kingfisher was another superb shot snapped by our regular snapper Ivan Dunstan, taken alongside the River Erewash.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan