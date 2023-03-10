News you can trust since 1952
David Hodgkinson snapped this beautiful shot of daffodils in full bloom, with a little visitor collecting pollen.
Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 hours ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this spectacular close-up of a heron, keeping watch at the top of a tree.

1. Incredible close-up

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

This idyllic view was a cracking shot taken from Beauvale Priory Tearooms by David Instone.

2. Picturesque view

Photo: David Instone

Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this striking view while out and about.

3. Idyllic view

Photo: Andy Eyre

This incredible close-up of a kingfisher was another superb shot snapped by our regular snapper Ivan Dunstan, taken alongside the River Erewash.

4. Magnificent close-up

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

