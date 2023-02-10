Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Picturesque view
Ian Merrill from Giltbrook captured this picturesque view looking towards Underwood Church, taken from Felley.
Photo: Ian Merrill
2. Incredible close-up
This cracking close-up of a robin perched in a tree in Colliers Wood was snapped by Frank Queripel.
Photo: Frank Queripel
3. Impressive shot
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this magnificent shot of a heron perched at the top of a tree, taken by the River Erewash.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. So peaceful
This peaceful view of Greasley Church was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson