Brinsley’s Andy Eyre snapped this stunning view looking towards Codnor.

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

Ian Merrill from Giltbrook captured this picturesque view looking towards Underwood Church, taken from Felley.

Photo: Ian Merrill

2. Incredible close-up

This cracking close-up of a robin perched in a tree in Colliers Wood was snapped by Frank Queripel.

Photo: Frank Queripel

3. Impressive shot

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this magnificent shot of a heron perched at the top of a tree, taken by the River Erewash.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

4. So peaceful

This peaceful view of Greasley Church was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

