Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Endearing close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this gorgeous close-up of a robin sitting on a frosty post, puffing up its plumage to keep warm.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Stunning sunset
This striking view of the sun setting, creating a golden glow over Beeston Marina, was snapped by Janet Hughes.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Impressive close-up
Paul Flint captured this stunning close-up of a bee hummingbird during a recent holiday. Paul added “it’s the world’s smallest bird”.
Photo: Paul Flint
4. Idyllic view
This picturesque view, underneath a beautiful blue sky, was snapped by Brinsley's Andy Eyre.
Photo: Andy Eyre