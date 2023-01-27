News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
​Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan snapped this impressive close-up of a kingfisher, perched overlooking the River Erewash.​

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Endearing close-up

​David Hodgkinson captured this gorgeous close-up of a robin sitting on a frosty post, puffing up its plumage to keep warm.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales

2. Stunning sunset

​This striking view of the sun setting, creating a golden glow over Beeston Marina, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales

3. Impressive close-up

​​Paul Flint captured this stunning close-up of a bee hummingbird during a recent holiday. Paul added “it’s the world’s smallest bird”.

Photo: Paul Flint

Photo Sales

4. Idyllic view

​This picturesque view, underneath a beautiful blue sky, was snapped by Brinsley's Andy Eyre.

Photo: Andy Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2