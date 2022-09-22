Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Janet Hughes snapped this fabulous shot of two horses enjoying the sunshine in Eastwood.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
David Hodgkinson captured this idyllic shot of a misty sunrise, taken at Eastwood Lock. This cracking shot of a robin standing on a camera is something a little different snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan. Andy Gregory captured this picture perfect close-up of a willow warbler singing its heart out. This gorgeous colourful flower bursting into bloom is a fabulous shot snapped by Andy Eyre. Another superb shot captured by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan. This peaceful scenic snap was taken along the Erewash Canal. Janet Hughes snapped this picturesque view of Bennerley Viaduct, another fantastic shot taken by our regular snapper. Another cracking shot snapped by David Hodgkinson. This impressive close-up of a blue tit in mid-flight was taken in Eastwood. Andy Eyre took this scenic shot of cows grazing. Andy mentions that he’s pleased that there is some green grass at last.