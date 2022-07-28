This delightful picture of a glorious array of poppies was snapped by Debby Rutherford, taken during her walk to Greasley Church.

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Waiting for lunch

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped another cracking shot. This one is of a heron waiting for a snack to swim past, taken alongside Eastwood Lock.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales

2. Gorgeous close-up

Regular snapper Andy Eyre captured this beautiful close-up of a busy bee on a garlic flower.

Photo: Andy Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Pretty display

This gorgeous display of a yucca gloriosa plant is a fabulous shot captured by Christopher Wooley in his garden in Eastwood.

Photo: Christopher Wooley

Photo Sales

4. Incredible close-up

David Hodgkinson snapped this incredible close-up of a pair of baby blue tits, perched in a tree in Awsworth.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2