Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Waiting for lunch
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped another cracking shot. This one is of a heron waiting for a snack to swim past, taken alongside Eastwood Lock.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Gorgeous close-up
Regular snapper Andy Eyre captured this beautiful close-up of a busy bee on a garlic flower.
Photo: Andy Eyre
3. Pretty display
This gorgeous display of a yucca gloriosa plant is a fabulous shot captured by Christopher Wooley in his garden in Eastwood.
Photo: Christopher Wooley
4. Incredible close-up
David Hodgkinson snapped this incredible close-up of a pair of baby blue tits, perched in a tree in Awsworth.
Photo: David Hodgkinson