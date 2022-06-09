Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Notts with these shots

Michelle Knottley snapped this magnificent close-up of a bee collecting nectar, taken in a garden in Newthorpe.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
Kimberley’s Debby Rutherford captured this beautiful shot of an array of peonies, growing in a friend’s garden. This endearing shot, of horses lazing in the sunshine in a meadow in Eastwood, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Susan Robinson snapped this picturesque view, taken at Newstead Abbey. This beautiful display of blossom is a wonderful shot snapped by Janet Hughes, taken while out on a walk. This delightful shot was snapped by Rita Needham, taken during a walk around Greasley. Frank Queripel captured this endearing close-up of a peregrine falcon with its chicks, nesting on Eastwood Church tower. Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this idyllic view of the Erewash Canal. David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a robin eating bread, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.