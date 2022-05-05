This beautiful scenic shot, with gorse bushes bursting with flowers, was taken at Vicar Water Country Park, by Michael Parrott.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a yellowhammer, perched on top of a bush at Beauvale Priory. David Hodgkinson captured this cracking shot of his dogs, surrounded by a carpet of bluebells, taken in woods at Moorgreen.
Janet Hughes captured this striking view during a visit to Awsworth Canal. Brinsley’s Andy Eyre snapped this stunning close-up of blossom flowers in full bloom. Jacqui Richmond captured this striking scenic shot of the sun beginning to rise in Newthorpe. Debby Rutherford snapped this beautiful shot of a camellia plant growing in her mum’s cottage garden. Michelle Knottley snapped this gorgeous shot of a display of bluebells, captured during a walk in Eastwood Cemetery. Andy Eyre captured another fabulous shot. This one is a picturesque view of crops starting to flourish.