Janet Hughes snapped this picturesque view of the canal at Awsworth.

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature across Notts

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photographs, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Beautiful flower

Andy Eyre depicts the change of seasons perfectly with this beautiful close-up of a daffodil bursting into bloom.

Photo: Andy Eyre

2. So peaceful

This idyllic scene of an elegant swan floating across the Erewash Canal in the early morning mist, was taken by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Gorgeous display

David Hodgkinson snapped this gorgeous shot of an array of crocus flowers sprouting around New Eastwood. Spring is on its way.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Fabulous shot

A superb shot showing the aftermath of the storms and flooding in and around the Erewash Valley, captured by 28swphotography.

Photo: 28swphotography

