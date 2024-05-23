Photos: 'Take That' for talent – a closer look at Mansfield's 'party in the market' line-up

The Market Place will be transformed into a party hub on Sunday 2 June from 1pm to 5pm.
The free event, organised by Mansfield BID and Mansfield Council, with event partners CANVAS and Mansfield 103.2, promises to be a lively family day out filled with music and fun for people of all ages in the heart of Mansfield.
Here is a closer look at the line-up in photos…
1. Wes Dolan
Wes Dolan, known as Mansfield's most famous busker, will take to the stage at 1pm. Wes was voted for by residents on an online poll. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market
2. Everything Acoustic
Everything Acoustic (as voted by residents) will perform at 1.15pm. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market
3. Warren Ireland
Warren Ireland, another favourite for residents, will perform at 1.30pm. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market
4. Heidi Fletcher-Smith
Heidi Fletcher-Smith, another local artist voted by residents to perform, will take to the stage at 1.45pm. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market