Photos: 'Take That' for talent – a closer look at Mansfield's 'party in the market' line-up

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 15:38 BST
‘Party on the Market’ is back, so dig out your festival finery and get set for the unforgettable music line-up hitting the market this June – as well-known local talent and popular tribute acts take to the stage.

The Market Place will be transformed into a party hub on Sunday 2 June from 1pm to 5pm.

The free event, organised by Mansfield BID and Mansfield Council, with event partners CANVAS and Mansfield 103.2, promises to be a lively family day out filled with music and fun for people of all ages in the heart of Mansfield.

Here is a closer look at the line-up in photos…

Wes Dolan, known as Mansfield's most famous busker, will take to the stage at 1pm. Wes was voted for by residents on an online poll.

1. Wes Dolan

Wes Dolan, known as Mansfield's most famous busker, will take to the stage at 1pm. Wes was voted for by residents on an online poll. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market

Everything Acoustic (as voted by residents) will perform at 1.15pm.

2. Everything Acoustic

Everything Acoustic (as voted by residents) will perform at 1.15pm. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market

Warren Ireland, another favourite for residents, will perform at 1.30pm.

3. Warren Ireland

Warren Ireland, another favourite for residents, will perform at 1.30pm. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market

Heidi Fletcher-Smith, another local artist voted by residents to perform, will take to the stage at 1.45pm.

4. Heidi Fletcher-Smith

Heidi Fletcher-Smith, another local artist voted by residents to perform, will take to the stage at 1.45pm. Photo: Mansfield Party On The Market

