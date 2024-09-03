Photos: Take a trip 'Back to the Future' with Warsop's new retro gaming shop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:09 BST
Take a trip 'Back to the Future' at the new retro store in Warsop – as ‘Retrovault’ provides customers with a nostalgic experience, reviving old technology and supplying gamers with cult classics at their fingertips.

Jen Straw and Adam Buckle, owners of Retrovault Warsop on the High Street, shared their “excitement” with your Chad about bringing this retro shop to the community, with the couple eager to see its development.

Adam, who has been selling retro games and consoles on eBay for many years, said that the couple sought a change and made the decision to collaborate on this project just over a month ago.

He said: “Everything has happened very quickly, but we can't wait to see where it leads.”

Jen added: “The feedback has been very positive, with many people reaching out in support. It is exciting.”

Jen and Adam said they want to find out which days are the most popular through trial and error to help them decide on the best opening times in the long run.

The couple also expressed their desire to organise a regular gaming tournament in the store if there was enough interest for it.

Readers can stay updated on Retrovault's journey by following their Facebook page at ‘Retrovault Warsop’ (www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564063629000).

The shop officially opens today (Tuesday, September 2).

Your first look at the new retro gaming shop, Retrovault, on High Street, Warsop. Pictured: Adam Buckle and Jen Straw. Photo: Brian Eyre

Opening hours for the first week are as follows: 10-5.30pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2-5.30pm on Wednesday, September 4, 10-5.30pm on Thursday, September 5, 10-5.30pm on Friday, September 6, and 2-5pm on Saturday, September 7. Opening times may be subject to change in additional weeks. Check out Retrovault's Facebook page to stay updated on opening times. Photo: Brian Eyre

The shop supplies a variety of nostalgic games for different consoles at affordable prices. Photo: Brian Eyre

The shop not only offers popular games but also houses cult classic toys and collectables. Photo: Brian Eyre

